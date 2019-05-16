Home

Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
(859) 252-6767
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Friday, May 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
Raymond Lee Kiger Obituary
KIGER Raymond Lee, 40, died Monday, May 13, 2019. Born in Lexington, he was a son of Sherry Curtis and the late John Irvin Kiger Sr. He was a graduate of Bryan Station High School and EKU where he graduated with an art major and an English degree, and he worked at UPS for 20 years. Survivors other than his mother are two brothers, John Kiger Jr. and Samuel Kiger, all of Lexington. A Celebration of Life will be 7 p.m. Friday at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home-Main St. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 16, 2019
