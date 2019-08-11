|
Raymond Wayne (Buck) Stewart, 78, husband of Lois Cummings Stewart, ascended to glory on Sunday, August 4, 2019. He was born September 30, 1940 to the late Raymond and Josephine Martin Stewart. He was an avid horseman and enjoyed spending his days in the saddle. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, sister Barbara Stewart Barker, 4 children, Pamela Stewart Childers (Rick), Kenneth Stewart, Mark Stewart (Kim), and Sabrina Stewart Adams, 8 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and special friends, Mitchell Adams and Travis Conn. He was preceded in death by a brother Ronald (Ez) B. Stewart. A celebration of life and memorial service will be held Saturday, August 17, at 4:00 pm at Bethel Christian Church (1991 Phillips Lane, Nicholasville) with Bro Bill Bales officiating. Suggested donations can be made in his memory to Hospice of the Bluegrass or Bethel Christian Church. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 11, 2019