Raymond Workman, 87, of Fort Gay, WV went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 10, 2019. Mr. Workman was born March 23, 1932 in Fort Gay, WV to the late Eli and Cynthia (Ball) Workman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Jerry Workman; brothers Cecil Workman, Sherman Workman, Jay Workman, and Roy Workman; sister Doris Newsom; and 2 grandchildren. Mr. Workman attended Big Hurricane Baptist Church. Survivors include his children Linda (Zandell) Workman, David (Robin) Workman, Teddy (Lisa) Workman, Jimmy Workman, and Sherry (Kenneth) Davis; 23 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Noon in the Young Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Johnny Cavins officiating. Burial will follow in the Lakin Cemetery. Friends may visit the family on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM in the Young Funeral Home Chapel. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mr. Workman and his family.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 12, 2019
