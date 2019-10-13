Home

Rebecca Ann Fister Obituary
FISTER Rebecca Ann, 56, died Sept. 22, 2019, she was the daughter of the late Daniel Alfred and Mary Frances Hutchinson Fister. Survivors include four sons, Rickey Allen Beasley, Andrew Thomas Beasley, Matthew Tyler Beasley, and Daniel Fister Beasley; two granddaughters, Emily Renee Beasley and Sophia Frances Beasley; five siblings, Daniel Alfred Fister, Jr., (Vickie), Florence Mahoney (Gary), Terrence Fister (Diane), Blanche Kelley (John), and Mary Fister-Tucker (James). A Mass of Christian burial will be held 11 am, Fri., Oct. 18, at Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 601 Hill ' n Dale Rd. Lexington, KY 40503, officiated by Father Danny Fister. Visitation will be 10 am Fri. until the service time at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 6100 Dutchman's Lane, Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205. Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg handling arrangements.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 13, 2019
