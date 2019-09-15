|
Rebecca Sue Jeter Champion, 76, widow of Jerry Edward Champion of Lancaster, Kentucky died Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the Hospice Care Center in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born in Lexington, Kentucky on March 12, 1943 to the late Carl Jeter and Bessie Colston Jeter. Rebecca was a member of Lambert’s Chapel, Lancaster, Kentucky. Survivors include her son, Scott O’Hair, brother, Jimmy (Cathy) Jeter, two grandchildren, Dylan O’Hair and Brandon Bolden and a nephew, Chris Younger. She was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Younger. Services will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Betts & West Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM Monday at the funeral home. Interment will be in Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Betts & West Funeral Home is honored to serve Rebecca and her family. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 15, 2019