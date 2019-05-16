Home

Rogers Funeral Home Inc
507 W 2nd St
Frankfort, KY 40601
(502) 223-3481
Memorial Gathering
Friday, May 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rogers Funeral Home Inc
507 W 2nd St
Frankfort, KY 40601
View Map
Rebecca Coffey Obituary
68, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019. Born in Louisville on November 8, 1950, Becky was the daughter of the late Jack Daniel Holmes and Mary Willie Bell Holmes.At 26, she was first in her class at the University of Louisville, earning a certificate in Dental Hygiene. At 43, she earned her B.S. at U of L, and went on to earn her B.S. in nursing from the University of Kentucky at 56. A member of Good Shepherd Church, Becky had a sense of humor, hearty laugh, and total respect for all. She was devoted to her family, intelligent, beautiful, and spoke her mind. She enjoyed and cared for her patients and treated her students and her friends' children as if they were her own. Her grandchildren were the joy and love of her life. Becky is survived by her husband, William H. Coffey; three daughters, Catherine Coffey Peach (Steve), Cory Coffey Magers (Chris), and Alicia Emma Coffey; two brothers, Jack Daniel Holmes, Jr. and Ralph Scott Holmes; eight grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter Sarah. A gathering in celebration of Becky's life will be held at Rogers Funeral Home form 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday. An on line tribute is available at www.rogersfrankfort.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 16, 2019
