Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
(859) 252-6767
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
Service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
Burial
Following Services
Lexington Cemetery
Rebecca Lynn Sandford O'Brien


1973 - 2019
Rebecca Lynn Sandford O'Brien Obituary
46, left behind the trials and tribulations of this world on October 7, 2019. Born in Lexington, KY on June 12, 1973, and a member of the Henry Clay class of 1991, she was a long time resident of Saint Petersburg, FL. Rebecca was an incomparable mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt and granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph O'Brien and her mother Linda Sandford Willis, and is survived by her children Trevor and Jayden, her father William Sandford of Nicholasville, KY, four brothers, and extended family. Visitation is Thursday October 17, 2019 from 11 A.M.-1P.M. at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home – Main Street. Service is at 1 p.m. Thursday October 17,2019. Burial will follow at Lexington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Autism Speaks: 1 E. 33rd street 4th floor New York, NY 10016.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 16, 2019
