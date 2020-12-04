1/1
Rebecca Tucker
1975 - 2020
Rebecca Tucker
November 30, 2020
Lexington, Kentucky - Rebecca (Becky) Atkins Tucker, age 45, passed away peacefully Monday, November 30, 2020, in Lexington, KY. Born on October 20, 1975, to Lena Simmons and Gary Atkins; Becky lived a short but vibrant life. She had the unique ability to light up a room with her contagious smile, joyful spirit and charm. Becky will be remembered as a giver and a doer; showing loyalty, kindness and empathy to her vast amounts of friends, family and even strangers. Becky had many accomplishments in her short time here on earth; including being a respected physician and healer. However, nothing compared to the pride she took in being a wife to Brian and mother to Lucas Bryant (15) and Noah Gray (9). To say she was a compassionate, witty, patient and protective wife and mother would be an understatement. She was the "Momma Bear" from Sandy Hook; known fondly as her family's keeper. Becky was a thoughtful sibling and daughter; loved and deeply cherished by her sisters Cindy Atkins Steele (Nash), Ramonda Harvey, Kelly Crum, Lisa Wooten and brother Jack Simmons as well as her aforementioned parents. Becky was an inspiration to all that knew her; never flashy, but quite humble. She was the friend with the wicked sense of humor that you always hoped to run into anywhere and anytime. She made the world a better place and will be desperately missed in many communities. In addition to her parents, siblings and a host of friends, Becky is survived by her mother and father-in-law Neal and Doris Tucker, nieces Eden Steele, Nora Steele, Jaclyn Denkins and nephews Garrett Simmons and Larry Dale Porter. She was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Simmons. Due to the current COVID-19 climate, funeral services will be private. Kerr Brothers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you sponsor a child from the angel tree this holiday season in memory of our Becky. May we all find comfort in a verse that Becky cherished: Joshua 1:9—"Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the LORD your God will be with you wherever you go."



Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lexington Herald-Leader

December 3, 2020
So sad. She was so young. She loved her family and especially her boys. I remember her great smile. I also remember her telling me at a parent/teacher conference that her son was very social and outgoing. She implied that he got it got that from her! Sweet lady.
Beth Rogers
Teacher
