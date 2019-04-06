WILSON Rebecca Downing, age 61. She was born in Lexington, KY on January 29, 1959 and passed on to be with Jesus on Monday, April 1, 2019. She died of natural causes. Preceded in death by her Mother Mildred Downing of Lexington, KY. Surviving sons Downing Andrew Wilson and Elam Graham Wilson of Wake Forest NC; stepchildren Joshua Brian Wilson and Ashley Michelle Wilson of Lexington, Ky. Her father John Downing of Palm Harbor Florida and brother Roger Downing of Palm Harbor, Florida. Grandchildren; Jackson, Elam, Elizabeth and Henry. Father of her children Dan Wilson. She was an accomplished pianist and spent the first half of her life as a public music school teacher in Lexington, Ky. She spent the second half of her life in Wake Forest, NC as a stay at home mom and in various church volunteer roles. She was a professing Christian who loves the Lord. A memorial service will be held at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 1701 E Millbrook Rd, Raleigh at 2:00pm on Sunday, April 7, 2019. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary