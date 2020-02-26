|
|
passed away Feb. 24, 2020 surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer. She was a member of Southland Christian Church-Richmond Road. Becky was born in Glasgow, KY and moved to Lexington in 1964. She is survived by husband of 41 years, Marc T. Ray; son, Brandon T. Ray (Jessica); twin granddaughters that she loved to the Moon and Back, Madeline Olivia and Caroline Elizabeth. Becky is survived by brothers, Charles Wilson (Sandy), Dale Wilson (Sheila), both of Lexington, KY; sisters, Jennifer Manley (Gene) of Georgetown, KY and Janet Hinds (David) of Salem, IN; and her only living aunt, Shirley Jervis of Lexington, KY. Becky had many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and cousins that she loved so much. She is predeceased by father, Ralph B. Wilson and mother, Ruth Jervis Wilson; and sister, Gale Wilson Hopkins. She also loved Marc’s family that survive her, brother, Denis Ray (Jane); sisters, Cathy Mehay (Mike), Michelle Parke (Dan); and all of their children and grandchildren. Becky had so many friends that she loved at Baptist Health Lexington for their care of her. She particularly appreciated Dr. Badin who treated Becky as if she was his mother. Our family is grateful to Dr. Badin and so many wonderful hospital staff for all they did for Becky. She looked forward to infusions because of the love she had for all the staff. Funeral services will be held 12:30 pm Fri., Feb. 28 at Southland Christian Road-Richmond Rd., 2349 Richmond Rd., Lexington, KY. Burial will follow in Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be 3:30-8 pm Thurs., Feb. 27 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 26, 2020