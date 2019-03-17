Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Resources
More Obituaries for Reggie Bushell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reggie Bushell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Reggie Bushell Obituary
BUSHELL Reggie W., 74, husband of Beth Bushell, died Mar. 14, 2019 at his residence in Lexington, KY. Born Oct. 13, 1944 in Lexington, KY, he was the son of the late Reginald W. Bushell, Jr. and Mary Nell Hardwick Bushell. Mr. Bushell was an active realtor with Biederman Real Estate. Survivors other than his wife include one daughter, Sarah Bushell, Lexington, KY; and one granddaughter, Kennedy Wynn Simas, Rhode Island. Visitation will be 5-7 pm Wed., March 20, at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now