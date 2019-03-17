|
BUSHELL Reggie W., 74, husband of Beth Bushell, died Mar. 14, 2019 at his residence in Lexington, KY. Born Oct. 13, 1944 in Lexington, KY, he was the son of the late Reginald W. Bushell, Jr. and Mary Nell Hardwick Bushell. Mr. Bushell was an active realtor with Biederman Real Estate. Survivors other than his wife include one daughter, Sarah Bushell, Lexington, KY; and one granddaughter, Kennedy Wynn Simas, Rhode Island. Visitation will be 5-7 pm Wed., March 20, at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 17, 2019