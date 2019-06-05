|
ROWE Regina Campbell, 89, of Columbia, KY died Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Baptist Health Lexington. She was born in Columbia, KY June 2, 1930. She was the daughter of the late Tause and Lydia Yarberry Campbell and wife of the late Milford Reburn Rowe. Survivors include a daughter Randy Rogers (Edwin) of Lexington; a son Kenzie Rowe (Beverly) of Columbia; six grandchildren Amy Rogers McKelvey (Mark) of Union, KY, Preston Rogers (Bethany) of Lexington, KY, Todd Rogers of Atlanta, GA, Johnathan Rowe (Kelly) of Independence, KY, Barry Rowe (Izabela) of Louisville and Cortney Rowe Holmes (Jonathon) of Columbia; eight great grandchildren Palmer McKelvey, Taylor Price Rogers, Paxton McKelvey, Berkley Kate Rogers, Miles Rowe, Nolan Rowe, Reeves Rogers and Rowen Holmes. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Haven Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 4:00-8:00 PM at the funeral home. Memorial gifts suggested to Columbia United Methodist Church
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 5, 2019