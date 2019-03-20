Home

POWERED BY

Services
Temples-Halloran Funeral & Cremation Services
5400 Bush River Rd
Columbia, SC 29212
(803) 772-1231
Resources
More Obituaries for Regina McKnight
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Regina McKnight

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Regina McKnight Obituary
MCKNIGHT Regina Maguire, 73, of Columbia, passed away March 15, 2019. Regina was born on September 7, 1945 in Washington, DC to the late Edward Anthony and Mary Kathryn (Scully) Maguire. She was preceded in death by granddaughter, Ren‚e Felder and by son-in-law, Fred Burby. She is survived by her husband, Harry "Butch" McKnight, her children, Lee (Debbie) McKnight, Leanne (Joe) Prendergast, Katie Burby, Patrick McKnight, Tuffy (Andrea) McKnight and Mark McKnight, 9 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, 6 sisters, a brother and a large extended family. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Temples Halloran Funeral Home, 5400 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29212. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Hills Catholic Church, 120 Marydale Lane, Columbia, with a reception following at the church's Family Life Center. On-line condolences may be sent to www.templeshalloranfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now