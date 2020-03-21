|
Regina Richardson, 54, of South Point, OH went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Regina was born September 8, 1965 in Logan, WV to Lovell Hopson Richardson III and Doris Jean Harvey. Regina had many jobs thru her life but her most important and most loved was being a mother. She loved her family and loved to tell you about them. Left behind to cherish Regina's memory are her parents Doris Wright and Lovell H. Richardson III; stepfather John Wright; stepmother Sandra Richardson; adopted father Larry Lee; grandmother Laura Cenia Richardson; children Antonio Michael Smith, Raycine Katherine Ector, Precious Troy (Bobby) Porter, and Sarah Marie (Michael) Taylor; grandchildren Deonna Collins, Darrell Henderson II, Sarah Meadows, Stevi Meadows, Raejiana Collins, Ayana Porter, Andrea Porter, Adonis Porter, Darrion Crowder, Raniyah Ector, Dezire Belfon, Trevonte Taylor, T'Ayriana Taylor, Tyanna Taylor, Jasmine Smith, Takiyah Smith, Antonio Montana Smith, Jair Smith, Amayah Smith and Isaac Porter; siblings Sara Ann Porter, Tyrie Richardson Williams, Lovell Hopson Richardson IV, Arlene Yancy, Vanessa Myers, Ronald Gibson, Victoria Smith, Deidre Richardson, Timothy Leftridge, Chris Wright, and Tina Wright; Boyfriend Duke Cook; Aunt and Uncle Pamela and William Westmoreland; and best friends Mitzi Howard, Angeline Johnson, Valerie Jackson, and many more that have been there for her over the years. Regina was preceded in death by her sister Cynthia Richardson. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 1:00 PM at First Baptist of Burlington with Pastor Robert Young officiating. Burial will follow in the Burlington 37 Cemetery. Friends may visit the family on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 11:00 AM until time of service at First Baptist of Burlington. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations of sympathy take the form of donations to Young Funeral Home to help offset her funeral expenses. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Ms. Richardson and her family.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 21, 2020