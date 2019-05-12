|
ELLIOTT Reginald, 83, husband of Vicki F. Elliott, died May 9, 2019. Survivors other than his wife include three children: sons, Reginald S. Elliott and Robbin Elliott, both of Lexington, KY; daughter, Renee Cadle, Scottsdale, AZ; one step-son, Bryan Himes, Lexington, KY; seven grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; and four great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held 10:30 am Wed., May 15, 2019 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Tues. at the funeral home.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 12, 2019