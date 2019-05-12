Home

Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
Service
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
ELLIOTT Reginald, 83, husband of Vicki F. Elliott, died May 9, 2019. Survivors other than his wife include three children: sons, Reginald S. Elliott and Robbin Elliott, both of Lexington, KY; daughter, Renee Cadle, Scottsdale, AZ; one step-son, Bryan Himes, Lexington, KY; seven grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; and four great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held 10:30 am Wed., May 15, 2019 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Tues. at the funeral home.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 12, 2019
