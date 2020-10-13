SOULEYRETTE Reginald Roy, loving husband and father of three sons, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020 at the age of 84. Roy was born on December 20, 1935 in Garrett, Kentucky to Roy David and Alma Salisbury Souleyrette. He served in the Navy aboard the USS Haverfield during the Korean conflict, protecting the West Coast of the USA. He was the quintessential IBMer from 1962 until his retirement in 2000. On February 11, 1961, he married Ruth Eleanor Southerland. They raised three sons, Reginald Roy II (Reg), Jeffrey Scott (Jeff) and Douglas Alan (Doug). Roy was a great family man, providing the best role model for his sons. He loved his family and God most of all. He loved any kind of project, especially when it helped his and Ruth's parents or his children. He loved the outdoors, camping, dogs (especially Baron, Ozzy, Dreyfuss and April), fishing, and shooting with the Green River Muzzle Loaders. His friend Antonio, from Lucca IT said "he was the best Caiaphas actor I've ever seen." He had amazing travels to several continents with his wife and especially his son Doug, a consummate world traveler. He enjoyed Wildcat and Longhorn sports and was a proud citizen of Lexington, Austin TX, and the USA. He respected all persons and would stand up for those less fortunate. He treasured his naval experience and impressed a sense of duty, work ethic and honor on his sons. Roy was a 50-year Master Mason and member of the Scottish Rite. Mostly he loved providing for his loving wife and family and was very proud of all of them. He was successful because of the ever-constant love and support of his wife, Ruth. Roy was preceded in death by his father and mother, and nephew Stacy. He is survived by his wife Ruth, sons Reg (Rosemary), Jeff, and Doug, five grandchildren, Dr. Jacqueline Ruth Rivas (Dylan), David Austin Souleyrette, Brian Andrew, Brandon Edward and Amber Nicole of Hamburg, Germany. He left one great-grandchild, Eleanor Ruth (Ellie). A private graveside service will be held at Buffalo Springs Cemetery in Stanford, KY.



