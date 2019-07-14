Resources More Obituaries for Rena Chandler Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Rena Ellen Chandler

81 of Mt. Vernon, passed from this life on Friday, July 12, 2019 at the Terrace Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Berea. She was born in Garrard County, KY on September 6, 1936 the daughter of Jesse and Ruby Harris Pingleton. She is survived by five sons: Preston Chandler and wife Kay of Berea, Dexter Chandler and wife Trish of Brodhead, Merrell Chandler and wife Patsy of Mt. Vernon, Charlie Chandler and wife Paula of Crab Orchard, and Michael Chandler and wife Tammy of Berea; a daughter: Michelle Chandler of Stanford; four brothers: Floyd, Sydney, Silas, and James Pingleton; and three sisters: Mary Raines, Mable Banks, and Irene Burke. Also surviving are 9 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband: Emory Chandler; a grandchild: Cory; and several brothers and sisters. Funeral services for Mrs. Chandler will be conducted Monday, July 15 at 1:00 PM at the Dowell & Martin Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Gerald Pingleton. Burial will follow in the Wilmot Cemetery at Copper Creek. Friends may call at Dowell & Martin Funeral Home after 11:00 AM Monday. The family of Mrs. Chandler would like to thank her granddaughter, Bobbi Chandler for everything she has done for her grandmother and being such a wonderful caregiver. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home's Facebook® page to view Mrs. Chandler's online obituary. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 14, 2019