Renee "Christy" SimpsonNovember 20, 2020Lexington, Kentucky - Renee "Christy" Simpson, 48, passed away on November 20, 2020 surrounded by family. She is survived by her spouse, Doug Giles; her sons: Corey (Beth) Simpson and Aarron (Hannah) Caudill; her beloved granddaughter Lilly Simpson and her parents Arthur Simpson and Chrystal Bridgewater. Christy was an avid crafter, a great friend, a loving mother and grandmother. In lieu of flowers, her family asks that donations be made to Noble View Veterinary Clinic in Georgetown, KY in her honor.