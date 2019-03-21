passed away peacefully on March 18, 2019 but that is not how she lived. Her active, rich and varied life started in Clemons Coal Camp in Perry County where she was the youngest of eight children born to London and Mary Ann Clemons. Reny was the first of her family to go to college and it was at the University of Kentucky where she first fell in love with thoroughbreds. After college, she moved home to eastern Kentucky where she married Andy Adams, raised a family and enjoyed success in the coal business. Later, Reny moved to Lexington and lived on a farm with the horses she loved. She took pride in having a horse run in the Kentucky Derby. And she thoroughly enjoyed hosting some of America's most iconic figures, from Walter Cronkite to Glen Campbell. In later years, Reny retired to Georgetown where she ran her own golf course until just a couple of years ago. Her trademark sharp wit and mischievous streak stayed with her to the end. Preceded in death by her husband Andy, Reny is survived by her son Anthony Adams and his wife Tracy, daughter Andrea "Sissy" Adams and son Shawn Adams and his wife Tammy.; five grandchildren: Drew, Luke, Jake, and Josh Adams and Zachary Adams Kelly; and one great-grandchild Arlo Renly Adams. At Reny's request, there will be no funeral, but friends and family are invited to informal receptions to remember her from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday March 22 at Magnolia Springs,, 2701 Magnolia Springs Blvd, Lexington or from 12 to 3 p.m. Saturday March 23 at Jabo's Coal River Grille, 420 Village Lane, Hazard. Instead of flowers, donations are requested to "Impact Life" Magnolia Springs' employee relief fund - the wonderful staff not only took excellent care of Reny for the last two years but also filled her days with love and humor. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary