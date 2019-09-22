|
PINSON Reva A., 75, wife of Lynn Pinson, died on Sept. 19, 2019. She was born Apr. 1, 1944, in Combs, KY, daughter of Andrew Jr. and Mary Smith Hensley. She was preceded in death, by her parents, husband, two sisters, Alice Faye Campbell and Connie Hensley, and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jeter and Cora Pinson. She was a member of Combs Baptist Church in Combs, KY and retired from Prudential Insurance Co. She lived in California where her husband retired from the Air Force and worked for the California Dept. of Corrections. After Lynn's death, she moved back to Kentucky in 1992. She is survived by her children, David Lynn (Emie) Pinson, Clarksville, TN. Donna Lee (Chris) Sweeney of Tucson, AZ. Siblings, Kay (Terry) Trent, Jerry (Betty) Hensley, Phyllis (Kenneth) Tackett, June (Don) McDaniel, Karen (Clarence) Deaton, Velma (John) Chaney, Theresa (Randall) Haney, and Lesa (Sam) Stacy; her grandchildren, Teresa Robinson, Christopher, Meagan and Jessica Sweeney and Kyle and Craig Pinson; and 11 great-grandchildren. There will be a memorial service on Sunday at Combs Baptist Church, Combs, KY, at 12PM. Visitation will be Monday, 9 to 11AM followed by the funeral at 11AM, Milward-Southland, Lexington, KY. Entombment will follow the service at Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations suggested to (Hospice of the Bluegrass) Bluegrass Care Navigators. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 22, 2019