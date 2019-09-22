Home

POWERED BY

Services
Milward Funeral Directors
391 Southland Dr.
Lexington, KY 40503
(859) 276-1415
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Combs Baptist Church
Combs, KY
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Milward Funeral Directors
391 Southland Dr.
Lexington, KY 40503
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Milward Funeral Directors
391 Southland Dr.
Lexington, KY 40503
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Reva Pinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reva A. Pinson


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Reva A. Pinson Obituary
PINSON Reva A., 75, wife of Lynn Pinson, died on Sept. 19, 2019. She was born Apr. 1, 1944, in Combs, KY, daughter of Andrew Jr. and Mary Smith Hensley. She was preceded in death, by her parents, husband, two sisters, Alice Faye Campbell and Connie Hensley, and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jeter and Cora Pinson. She was a member of Combs Baptist Church in Combs, KY and retired from Prudential Insurance Co. She lived in California where her husband retired from the Air Force and worked for the California Dept. of Corrections. After Lynn's death, she moved back to Kentucky in 1992. She is survived by her children, David Lynn (Emie) Pinson, Clarksville, TN. Donna Lee (Chris) Sweeney of Tucson, AZ. Siblings, Kay (Terry) Trent, Jerry (Betty) Hensley, Phyllis (Kenneth) Tackett, June (Don) McDaniel, Karen (Clarence) Deaton, Velma (John) Chaney, Theresa (Randall) Haney, and Lesa (Sam) Stacy; her grandchildren, Teresa Robinson, Christopher, Meagan and Jessica Sweeney and Kyle and Craig Pinson; and 11 great-grandchildren. There will be a memorial service on Sunday at Combs Baptist Church, Combs, KY, at 12PM. Visitation will be Monday, 9 to 11AM followed by the funeral at 11AM, Milward-Southland, Lexington, KY. Entombment will follow the service at Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations suggested to (Hospice of the Bluegrass) Bluegrass Care Navigators. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Reva's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Milward Funeral Directors
Download Now