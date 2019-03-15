Home

Milward Funeral Directors
Rex Thompson Obituary
THOMPSON Rex A., 82, died Mar. 12 in Lexington, KY. He is survived by his wife Ann (Wolfe) Thompson; daughter Jill Thompson Miller and her husband Dr. Ken Miller; brother Brent Thompson of louisiana and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents Veachil and Lucille (Higgason) Thompson and sisters Iris Thompson and Freda Thompson Holt. Visitation will be from 11am-1pm, Sat., Ma. 16, 2019, with the service at 1pm, at Milward Funeral Directors, at 1509 Trent Blvd., Lexington, KY. Burial will immediately follow at Lexington Cemetery. Milward Funeral Directors at: www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 15, 2019
