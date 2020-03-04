|
|
|
Rhonda Sue Bacon, 50, died Monday, March 2, 2020 at her home on Hall Road in Jessamine County. She was born in Georgetown, Kentucky on February 16, 1970 to Doug Bacon and Wanda Burke Bacon. She was a retired special education teacher for the Okaloosa County School System in Florida. Survivors include her children, Elizabeth Mackenzie Bacon and Abbigail Faith Bacon and her Loving Caregivers, Christina and Joshua Huffman. She is also survived by sisters, Tonya (Jay) Rideout, Karen (Bob) Beatty and Cheryl (Nabil) Khoury nieces and nephews, Jordyn Beatty, Kyle Rideout, Megan Beatty, Karly Rideout and Wyatt Beatty. She is preceded in death by a sister, Debra Bechtel. Services will be 12:00 Noon, Friday, March 6, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home with Pastor Ian Anderson officiating. Visitation will be 11:00AM, Friday until time of service. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 4, 2020