Rhonda Kay "Brown" Halcomb, age 59, of Pikeville, KY., passed from this life, Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Pikeville Medical Center. Rhonda was born in Cumberland, KY., December 24, 1959 to the late Frank and Elsie "Kits" Brown. The family will accept friends at Thacker Memorial Funeral Home, Saturday, February 23, 2019, with visitation at 12:00 PM. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 PM with Ray Sayers officiating. Online condolence and guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made towards her estate.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 1, 2019
