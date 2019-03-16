|
MCDONALD Rhonda Elaine, 68, native of Lexington, passed away March 14, 2019 at UK Good Samaritan Hospital. Born May 10, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Loda Lee Mcdonald and Waveline Lowry Mcdonald. She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Shafer Chumbley; four siblings, Lee Mcdonald, Peggy Durbin, Darrel Mcdonald, Jeannie Wallace; two grandchildren, Josh Donahue and Alexandra Chumbley; two great grandchildren, Amelia Donahue and Owen Donahue; and several special nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Michael Shane Shafer. Memorial services will be 12 noon Sun., March 17, 20149 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home Main St. Visitation will be prior starting at 10:00 a.m.
