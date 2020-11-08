MOYEN Dr. Richard A. 77, passed away at Saint Joseph's Hospital in Lexington on November 3, 2020 after a month-long battle with Covid-19. Born December 25, 1942 in Fitchburg, MA to the late Ernest and Julia Moyen, he graduated from St. Michael's College (64) in Vermont before completing his M.D. at Saint Louis University (68). Rich served as a medical doctor in the Navy from 1969-1972 during the Vietnam Conflict, earning a National Defense Service Medal. After 3 years of private practice in Granville, OH, he and his family moved to Lexington, KY, where he spent the rest of his professional career as a physician and Chief of Medical Services at Eastern State Hospital in Lexington. Rich was a man of deep faith and integrity. A devoted husband, father and grandfather, he took great pleasure in coaching his children's and grandchildren's various athletic teams whenever possible. In retirement, he especially enjoyed watching his grandchildren participate in their multiple extracurricular activities as well as gardening and taking care of his lawn. He served in many roles as a long-time member of The Crossing Church in Lexington. He preferred to help behind the scenes, never seeking recognition. Friends and family will remember him for his generosity and kindness toward everyone he knew. Rich is survived by 7 siblings: Edward Moyen (Rio Rancho, NM), Cecile Czarnecki (Cape Cod, MA), Leona Moyen (Webster, TX), Kathleen Katzer (Wellsville, KS), John Moyen (Worcester, MA), Raymond Moyen (Maynard, MA), and Kenneth Moyen (Chelsea, MA). He is also survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Mary Lu Moyen of Lexington, son Chris and daughter-in-law Chaly Jo (Wright) Moyen and their 3 children of Atlanta, GA, daughter Cynthia and son-in-law David Bosch and their two daughters Natalia and Katherine of Louisville, KY, son Eric and daughter-in-law Missy (Rainwater) Moyen and their two daughters Anna Grace and Emmy of Starkville, MS, and daughter Sheryl Paxton, her fiancé John Walsh, and her two children John Hayden and Mary Adelyn of Louisville, KY. A funeral for immediate family will be held at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home in Lexington on Monday, November 9, followed by a private burial service at Camp Nelson National Cemetery in Jessamine County.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store