Richard Alan Seidman Obituary
Richard Alan Seidman, 66, husband of Laura Gabbard Seidman, died Friday, September 6, 2019 at his home in Wilmore, Kentucky. He was born in Brooklyn, New York on March 24, 1953 to the late Milton and Mary Feldgrass Seidman. Richard was a Computer Engineer and he worked for the Xerox Corporation. In addition to his wife he is survived by daughters, Allie (Adam) Weiss, Stevie Seidman, Christina Jermon and Jen Jermon, son, Nathan (Ally) Jermon and two grandchildren, Peyton Weiss and Aria Jermon. The family has chosen cremation and there are no services scheduled. Betts & West Funeral home is honored to serve Richard and the Seidman family. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 8, 2019
