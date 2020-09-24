1/1
Richard Allan Ciuzio
In Loving Memory Of CIUZIO Richard Allan 04/20/44 - 09/18/20 Is preceded in death by Son Jimmy and Daughter Tina Survived by: Wife Tammy and Daughters: Serenity (Doug), Elizabeth, and Mary (Scott), Grandchildren: Taylor, Shelby, Austin, Garrett, Jillian, Sabrina, Trinity, Great Grandchildren: Oaklynn, Robert III Professionally: Richard was an astounding Auditor who spent most of his 40 year career with Conico Phillips, and shared his gift/talent with many family members including wife Tammy. Richard and Tammy shared 34 years together, in a remarkable relationship of devotion and a realization of how precious a gift it was. Tammy is grateful for the support of family and friends and the grace and mercy the Lord showed them both on their final journey together that ended at 2:10 p.m. Friday September 18th, 2020.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sep. 24, 2020.
