Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
(502) 863-1212
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
5:00 PM
Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
View Map
Richard Allen Barkley


1940 - 2019
Richard Allen Barkley Obituary
Richard Allen Barkley, 79, of Sadieville, Kentucky, husband to Eloise Hutton Barkley, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019 in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born February 15, 1940 in Scott County, Kentucky to the late Willie Munson and Norma Wells Barkley. Richard was a member of Turkeyfoot Christian Church, and before retiring from Pinkerton Security at Toyota, he worked at Clark Equipment and farmed. He was currently an employee of Old Friends. Richard enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Richard will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 57 years, Eloise and their children, Jane (Nathan) Courtney and Kathy (Kevin) Gregory, both of Sadieville, Kentucky, and Melissa Barkley of Georgetown, Kentucky; 5 grandsons & 4 granddaughters; and sisters, Thelma Vance of Sadieville, Kentucky and Barbara Powers of Georgetown, Kentucky. Richard was preceded in death by sisters, Allie Clay Vance & Frances Dolliver, and brothers, Ernest Barkley & Billy Ray Barkley. Visitation for family and friends will be Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 2-5pm with funeral service at 5pm all at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home with Pastor Jim Snyder officiating. A private burial will be held for the family, with the following serving as pallbearers, Philip Gregory, Luke Gregory, Jordan Courtney, Collin Courtney, John Vance, and Carl Collins. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 10, 2019
