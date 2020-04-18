|
Richard Bryon Williams, 54, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020. He was born in Battle Creek, Michigan on February 26, 1966 to Orville Norton and Carol Ann Lawrence Williams of Stamping Ground, Kentucky. Richard was a self-employed carpenter. Along with his parents, he is survived by son, Michael Bryon Williams (Brittany) of Sadieville, Kentucky; brothers, William Frederick Williams (Debra) of Marshall, Michigan, Rodrick Allen Williams (Patricia) of Sadieville, Kentucky, Orville Williams, Jr. of Danville, Kentucky, and Roy Lavern Williams (Stacy) of Sadieville, Kentucky. Also left to cherish his memory are a host of nieces and nephews. Due to the current government restrictions, there will be private services for the family. To a share a memory or send condolences to the family, visit www.tuckeryocumwilson.com We, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 18, 2020