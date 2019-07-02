Home

Richard C. Cloyd

Richard C. Cloyd In Memoriam
In Memory of Richard C. Cloyd One year has passed since you left and gone to heaven. God saw you were getting tired so he whispered come to me son, I'll give you rest. Now that you're not here to share my life each day I feel sadness in my heart that just will not go away. When the sun goes down and evening starts to fall is when I miss you most of all, for when we were together we were close as we could be. You're probably looking down from heaven sending out smiles and showers of love. The fact that you're no longer here will always cause me pain, but you're forever in my heart until we meet again. Rest in peace. Your wife Barbara and your sisters, Janice, Susan, Kathy and Betty.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 2, 2019
