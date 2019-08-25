Home

Richard Carl Peterson


1944 - 2019
Richard Carl Peterson Obituary
Richard Carl Peterson, 74, husband of Karen Patterson Peterson, died Friday, August 23, 2019 at Thomson-Hood Veterans Center in Wilmore, Kentucky. He was born on October 17, 1944 in Miami Beach, Florida to the late David Carl and Loretta Joan Lindner Peterson. Richard was a U.S. Postal Worker working at Nandino Boulevard in Lexington, Kentucky, a Navy Veteran and member of New Hope Fellowship Church. In addition to his wife he is survived by a sister, Teri (Kevin) Towe. Services will be 1:00 PM Tuesday at New Hope Fellowship Church Pastor Ron Riley officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday from 11:00AM until time of service at the church. Interment will be in the Winchester Cemetery. Bearers will be Kevin Towe, Kenneth Patterson, Todd Evans, Deo Young, Taylor Hurst and Willie Howard. Honorary bearers will be nephews, Jeff, Dearing, Mark Dearing, Clay Dearing and Alex Carignan, nieces, Marti Dearing, Amber Dearing, Lydia Dearing and Blake Dearing and a special nephew, Micah Brown. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 25, 2019
