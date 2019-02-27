|
|
CLARK Frank Richard, Sr., born in Canton, Ohio, May 30, 1936, departed this life on Feb 20, 2019 at his home in Lexington. After graduation from high school, he proudly served in the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1958. He retired from Greyhound Bus Station where he was a franchise owner for many years. He was predeceased by his wife of 59 years, Ardis Clark, his parents, Rev. William E. Clark and Minnie Clark Jenkins, and brother William E. Clark, Jr. He is survived by adult children, Cheryl Clark, Debora Clark, and Frank Clark Jr. (Rhonda); siblings, Beverly Clark Benton and Lee Jenkins; sister-in-law, Joann Persley, eight grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren. Service 11:30am Thurs Feb. 28, 2019, Greater Liberty Baptist Church. Visitation 10a.m. until time of service.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 27, 2019