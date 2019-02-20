COOPER Richard Dewey, a prominent attorney who practiced law in Hazard and Eastern Kentucky for many years, passed away February 15, 2019. Mr. Cooper received his BS degree from the University of Kentucky. After serving in the US Air Force from 1951 to 1955, he entered UK Law School and was graduated in 1959. After returning to Hazard, he joined the law firm of Reeves, Barrett, Cooper & Ward. In 1971, Mr. Cooper started a new firm with Pete Gullett, Douglas Holiday, William Engle, Tilden Combs & Ronald Combs. He practiced primarily in the areas of insurance defense, workers compensation, and Federal Black Lung. Dick was a member of both the Kentucky and Fayette County Bar Associations. He was a UK Fellow and member of the Law School's Lafferty Society. He was a member of the Lexington Country Club and the Lafayette Club. Dick enjoyed serving his community and served on the Ky Board of Higher Education, as Chairman of the Republican Party of Eastern Kentucky, and as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Peoples Bank & Trust Co. of Hazard. When he wasn't logging miles on the Mountain Parkway, Dick could often be found at Keeneland or cheering on the Cats at a UK game. He befriended many of the UK coaches throughout the years. He loved golf and those who were fortunate enough to play with him quickly adopted his less-stressful approach to the game that affectionately became known as the "Cooper Rules of Golf." Mr. Cooper was preceded in death by his parents C.V. & Elizabeth Daniel Cooper, his sister Neva C. Hassanein, brother C.V. Cooper Jr., Uncle Dewey Daniel, and his first wife of 65 years, Genevieve Sheegog Cooper. He is survived by his wife Ruby Davis Cooper, his daughters, Jennifer C. Miller and Margaret Tracye Cooper and two granddaughters Morgan Miller and Madison Eldridge, and cousin L.D. Gorman. He also is survived by numerous loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, who all affectionately looked up to him as "Uncle Dick." So like Mr. Cooper, he donated his body to the University of Kentucky School of Medicine for research. There will be a memorial service on Sunday, February 24 at 3:00 pm, at the Calvary Baptist Church, 150 East High Street, Lexington, Ky. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary