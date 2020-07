CVETICANIN Richard Donovan, Fell asleep in death after making 70 revolutions around the sun on June 30th. He was a devoted husband, father, great & grandfather. A generous loving humorist, loved & respected by all who knew him, he loved & respected those he knew. A legacy to be carried on by his 3 sons, Zach, Otis & Aaron. Sleep well, we will see you in the new world.



