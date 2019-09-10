|
|
|
Richard "Dickie" Jay Doss, 77, of Fort Gay, WV went home to be with the Lord on the 8th day of September 2019 surrounded by his family, friends, and loved ones. Dickie was born November 22, 1941 in Fort Gay, WV to the late Fred and Tennie (Pennington) Doss. Dickie married his longtime childhood sweetheart Judy Ratcliff on May 12, 1964. Together Dickie and Judy raised four devoted sons, Richard, Timmy, Mark and Jeremy. Dickie retired as a welder from Norfolk Southern Railroad in 1998. Dickie was the most faithful and loving husband to his wife and an honorable and devoted father to his sons. He was a cherished grandfather, great grandfather, brother and uncle. If you were graced enough to know Dickie Doss, you would know he was full of love and compassion. He was so much more than a loving husband, devoted and formidable father, outstanding affectionate papaw and father-in-law. Dickie had a heart of pure gold that never knew a stranger. He was wholesome and dedicated brother and loyal, unwavering friend, and a respected member of his community. He was very affectionate, loving, warm and kind-hearted soul who was a Papaw to all the children as well as a witty storyteller. Dickie was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved son Timmy Doss; seven brothers Leonard Doss, June Doss, Kenneth Doss, Eugene Doss, David Doss, Paul Doss and Jimmie Darrell Doss; five sisters Danzel Doss, Ethel Adkins, Edith Frazier, Corrienne Frashier, and Elizabeth Wellman; and brother-in-law Don Pratt. Dickie is survived by his devoted wife of 55 years Judy Ratcliff Doss; three sons Richard (Jessica) Doss, Mark (Danielle) Doss, and Jeremy Doss, all of Fort Gay, WV; daughter-in-law SueAn Doss of Fort Gay, WV; brother Roger (Loretta) Doss of Fort Gay, WV; sister Julie Pratt of Mansfield, OH; four sons at heart Mikey Muncy, Les Mullins, Sebort Harris, and Franklin Waller, all of Fort Gay, WV; 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren whom he cherished as well as a host of other children who referred to him as their Papaw Dickie, and several nieces and nephews. Our world may never shine again with our hero rejoicing in Heaven with Jesus by his side with his son Timmy, his parents, siblings, and close friends. Heaven received the brightest green-eyed angle, but Doss Hill will never be the same and he broke our hearts the day he left us. Dickie Doss will be forever loved and missed. Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Oak Grove Church with Brother Mack Ray Cyrus and Brother Tim Preston officiating. Burial will follow in the Doss Cemetery. Friends may visit the family on Wednesday, September 11 after 4:00 PM at the Oak Grove Church. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mr. Doss and his family.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 10, 2019