Richard Bryant Drake was born August 5, 1925 in Ames, Iowa and died on June 7, 2019 in Berea, Kentucky. He married Julia Leland Angevine Drake in 1945. Dr. Drake was a professor of history at Berea College from 1956 to 1993. He loved Berea and wrote a book on the history of Appalachia. A long time member of Union Church, he sang in the choir and participated in numerous musical events and church governing committees. Dick graduated from Doane College and married Judy before his military service began. He attended graduate school at the University of Chicago and Emory University. He was very active in social issues in the 60’s and 70’s and spent a few decades serving on the Board of Kobe College in Japan. His children especially remember family stories and camping trips to Michigan and Colorado. He is survived by his brother George Drake, by daughters Anne (Tony) Khoury, Margaret Groves, and son John (Frances) Drake. He is also survived by his grandchildren Susanna (Michael) Drake, Emma (Hilary) Drake, Calvin (Emily) Groves, Paul (Lenore) Drake, and Hannah Groves and his great-grandchildren Inga Drake, Alston Butler, Inman Butler, Julian Drake and Rowan Butler. Instead of sending flowers, friends are requested to make a donation to Union Church or Berea College in his name. A memorial service will be held at Union Church on a yet to be determined date. Arrangements Lakes Funeral Home. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary