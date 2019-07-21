STUMP Richard E., 71, husband of Judith Howes Stump, died July 11, 2019. He had a successful and honorable business career serving as an Executive with Professional Administrators Limited, Acordia of Lexington, and as an owner of Administrative Services Group. Central to his life was his family. Richard was a kind and loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was predeceased by his parents, Ernest Stump and Jane Feix Stump. He is survived by his children, Christine (Dan) Arnett, Kathleen Stump, Richard (Kenya) Stump, and Robert Stump; by his stepchildren, Lisa Whipple (Rob Mauceri), Jeremy Whipple, and Emily Whipple; grandchildren Ainsley Stump, Chloe Stump, Jordan Owens, Camille, Rose, and Silvia Mauceri, and Nora and Jacob Whipple. Also surviving are Richard's siblings, Marilyn Stump Hutchins, Timothy (Renee) Stump, George (Winnie) Stump, and Kathryn (Jerry) McCormick as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation, July 26, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. at Milward's Southland with memorial service at 7 p.m. Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. in the Garden of Christ Church Cathedral, 166 Market St., Lexington, KY. Parking available on Upper Street across from Cathedral. Donations may be made to Lexington Habitat for Humanity (Lexhabitat.org) or to the Prostate Cancer Foundation (pcf.org). www.milwardfuneral.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 21, 2019