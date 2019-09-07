|
|
MEERS Richard "Dick" Edward, 74 of Winchester, passed away peacefully on the morning of September 6, 2019. A native of LaGrange, Ky. Mr Meers was born in Louisville, Ky. on July 16, 1945. Survivors include his three children; Greyson Rice Meers, William Glenn (Daphne) Martin, and Hilliary Meers (Patrick) Oliver,; six grandchildren, Logan Thomas (Miranda) Martin, Hannah Elizabeth Oliver, Wilson Glenn Martin, Richard Conner Oliver, Samuel Edward Meers,and Noah Bertrand Meers; one great grandson Barrett Thomas Martin; two siblings, Sally Meers Boutcher and William "Bill" (Mary Lou) Meers and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father Jerome (Jerry) Meers, his mother Marietta iller Meers and his wife Cornelia Libbey Meers and brothers-in-law Jake Libbey and Jim Boutcher. Dick attended the University of Kentucky and was a member of Kappa Alpha Order Fraternity. He retired from Whayne Supply Co. as a District Sales Representative after more than 40 years of service. Dick was a avid and dedicated golfer, a member of the Winchester Country Club, a member of the Thoroughbred Club of America, and very active in the sport of horse racing. Dick had many friends and he brought joy and laughter to al who crossed his path. He led life his way with no compromise. A service of celebration of his life will be host by his beloved and devoted friends, Will and Mischelle Hodgkin at their residence on 19 French Ave. at 5pm, Monday, September 9th. Parking will be available at Rolan G Taylor Funeral Home, 289 S Main St. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to the following organizations: Project Read Ky. , Clark Co. Homeless Coalition, and Clark Co. Animal Shelter.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 7, 2019