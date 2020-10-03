Richard Engle

Mr. Richard Allen Engle, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at his residence in Albany, Kentucky having attained the age of 90 years, 6 months, and 16 days. He was born on Thursday, March 13, 1930, in Dayton, Ohio the son of Allen Theodora and Beatrise Clara (Wenz) Engle. He was of the Catholic faith, a Marine, and a retiree from General Motors, where he worked as a forklift operator. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by a daughter, Sophia Engle, sister, Virginia Miller. He is survived by his wife, Sarah Frances (Smith) Engle, whom he wed on Saturday September 19. 1981, step-son, Jerry (& Karla) Moody, step-grandsons, Justin Niles, Sam Moody, step-granddaughter, Emma Moody, nieces, Elaine (& Jim) Ford, Diane (& Kenneth) Howard, nephews, Dickie (& Mary Beth) Miller, Bobby (& Carol) Miller, Glenn Ray (& Patsy) Smith, with many other relatives and friends. The funeral service for Mr. Richard Allen Engle will be conducted Friday, October 2, 2020, at 1:00 pm (CST) in the chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home, with Bro. Greg Wells officiating. Burial will follow in the Albany Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky. Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of arrangements.



