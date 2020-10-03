1/
Richard Engle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Richard Allen Engle, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at his residence in Albany, Kentucky having attained the age of 90 years, 6 months, and 16 days. He was born on Thursday, March 13, 1930, in Dayton, Ohio the son of Allen Theodora and Beatrise Clara (Wenz) Engle. He was of the Catholic faith, a Marine, and a retiree from General Motors, where he worked as a forklift operator. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by a daughter, Sophia Engle, sister, Virginia Miller. He is survived by his wife, Sarah Frances (Smith) Engle, whom he wed on Saturday September 19. 1981, step-son, Jerry (& Karla) Moody, step-grandsons, Justin Niles, Sam Moody, step-granddaughter, Emma Moody, nieces, Elaine (& Jim) Ford, Diane (& Kenneth) Howard, nephews, Dickie (& Mary Beth) Miller, Bobby (& Carol) Miller, Glenn Ray (& Patsy) Smith, with many other relatives and friends. The funeral service for Mr. Richard Allen Engle will be conducted Friday, October 2, 2020, at 1:00 pm (CST) in the chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home, with Bro. Greg Wells officiating. Burial will follow in the Albany Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky. Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Campbell-New Funeral Home, Inc.
115 North Cross Street
Albany, KY 42602
606-387-5177
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved