Milward Funeral Home - Man O' War
1509 Trent Boulevard
Lexington, KY 40515
859-272-3414
Richard Frank Hench Obituary
HENCH Richard Frank, M.D., 88, was born March 16, 1931 in Loysville, Pennsylvania, and died peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Baptist Health Lexington. He practiced Internal Medicine in Lexington for 34 years. He graduated from Penn State University and received his medical degree from Temple University. As a member of the U.S. Air Force, he completed his internship at Walter Reed Hospital, Bethesda, MD, and his residency at Maxwell Air Force Base, Montgomery, AL. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Barbara Meece Hench; six children, David (Debbie), Taylorsville, KY, Elizabeth, Lexington, KY, Bill, Nashville, TN, Dave, The Villages, FL, Rob (Jeanine), Lexington, KY, and Mitch (Wendy), Columbus, OH, and seven grandchildren, Sarah (Ben), Bryan, Laura Goodsell (Alex), Robyn (Adam), Kyle, Olivia, and Molly. He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Arlene Storz Hench; son, Gerald; daughter-in-law, Mary Nanfro Hench, along with two brothers and three sisters. He was active in the Lexington medical community and served as President of the Kentucky Medical Association. He was an avid golfer, reader, and sports enthusiast. However, nothing pleased him more than being with his family. Family will receive friends from 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm Saturday, July 6th at Milward - Man O'War located at 1509 Trent Blvd. A private family service will be held preceding visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Sanders - Brown Center on Aging, 1020 South Broadway, Lexington, KY 40504. Please place "South Broadway Clinic" in the memo line. To share a remembrance of Richard or offer condolences to his family, please visit milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 30, 2019
