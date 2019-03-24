Richard Franklin Curtis, 65, Versailles, KY, husband of Leslie Stevens Curtis, died at Central Baptist hospital in Lexington on March 20,2019. Born on December 10, 1953, he was the son of the late James Cleveland Curtis and Mary Margaret Feehan Curtis. He served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam and Korea and retiring after 24 years of service as a Command Sergeant Major. He was also a member of the Versailles American Legion #67, Non-Commissioned Officer's Assoc., and a founding sponsor of the "National Museum of the U.S. Army". He was a 2018 inductee to the Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame. He began working for the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government Division of Police in 1978, where he served as a patrolman, detective, hostage negotiator, SEU officer, and was promoted to Sgt. in charge of the Traffic Division. He served and retired after 27 years of service. He continued to serve his community in the office of the Commissioner of Public Health and Safety where he was instrumental in securing the Police Officers' Memorial Flame in the downtown Lexington area and the renovation and development of the PSOC (Public Safety Operations Center) for Fayette County. He also served on the following committees and boards: Executive Board Peace Officers' Memorial, Ky. Veterans Hall of Fame, Bluegrass FOP Lodge #4, Military Affairs Commission, People with Disabilities Commission, Bluegrass ADD Homeland Security Council, and Domestic Violence Commission. He was a member of the St. Paul Catholic church and the Versailles First Christian Church where he served as a deacon and elder. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, John-Clay Stevens Curtis, Lexington; two brothers, Father John Curtis, and Mark Curtis, both of Lexington; two sisters, Cathy (Mike) Vittitow, and Jami Curtis, both of Lexington; nieces and nephews, Carol (Danny) Prather, Mike (Maria) Curtis and Eric (Amber) Curtis, Ella Vittitow, Nick Chafin, and Jacob Chafin. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, March 29 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home on Harrodsburg Road, Lexington. Services will be held at Kerr Brothers on Saturday at 12:30. Burial will follow at Rose Crest Cemetery in Versailles. Memorial contributions may be made to Peace Officers Memorial of Kentucky, Lexington, KY. , Woodford Co. Humane Society or Fayette Co. Human Society. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary