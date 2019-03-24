Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
12:30 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Rose Crest Cemetery
Versailles, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Curtis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Franklin Curtis


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard Franklin Curtis Obituary
Richard Franklin Curtis, 65, Versailles, KY, husband of Leslie Stevens Curtis, died at Central Baptist hospital in Lexington on March 20,2019. Born on December 10, 1953, he was the son of the late James Cleveland Curtis and Mary Margaret Feehan Curtis. He served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam and Korea and retiring after 24 years of service as a Command Sergeant Major. He was also a member of the Versailles American Legion #67, Non-Commissioned Officer's Assoc., and a founding sponsor of the "National Museum of the U.S. Army". He was a 2018 inductee to the Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame. He began working for the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government Division of Police in 1978, where he served as a patrolman, detective, hostage negotiator, SEU officer, and was promoted to Sgt. in charge of the Traffic Division. He served and retired after 27 years of service. He continued to serve his community in the office of the Commissioner of Public Health and Safety where he was instrumental in securing the Police Officers' Memorial Flame in the downtown Lexington area and the renovation and development of the PSOC (Public Safety Operations Center) for Fayette County. He also served on the following committees and boards: Executive Board Peace Officers' Memorial, Ky. Veterans Hall of Fame, Bluegrass FOP Lodge #4, Military Affairs Commission, People with Disabilities Commission, Bluegrass ADD Homeland Security Council, and Domestic Violence Commission. He was a member of the St. Paul Catholic church and the Versailles First Christian Church where he served as a deacon and elder. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, John-Clay Stevens Curtis, Lexington; two brothers, Father John Curtis, and Mark Curtis, both of Lexington; two sisters, Cathy (Mike) Vittitow, and Jami Curtis, both of Lexington; nieces and nephews, Carol (Danny) Prather, Mike (Maria) Curtis and Eric (Amber) Curtis, Ella Vittitow, Nick Chafin, and Jacob Chafin. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, March 29 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home on Harrodsburg Road, Lexington. Services will be held at Kerr Brothers on Saturday at 12:30. Burial will follow at Rose Crest Cemetery in Versailles. Memorial contributions may be made to Peace Officers Memorial of Kentucky, Lexington, KY. , Woodford Co. Humane Society or Fayette Co. Human Society.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now