1/1
Richard G. Boyatt Jr.
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard G. Boyatt, Jr.
November 17, 2020
Lexington, Kentucky - BOYATT, Jr., Richard G., 86, husband of 59 years to Iva Dean Wright Boyatt, died Nov. 17, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. Born June 14, 1934 in Stearns, KY, he was the son of the late Richard G. Boyatt, Sr. and Hattie Lee White Boyatt. Mr. Boyatt was a U.S. Army veteran, a mechanical engineer of 30 years with IBM, a Kentucky Colonel and a member and Deacon of Anchor Baptist Church. In retirement Dick enjoyed golf, fishing, woodworking, UK football & basketball, and traveling. Other survivors include a daughter, Kristi Boyatt (Dino) Lancianese; a son, Rick (Laura Lee) Boyatt; six grandchildren that he loved spending time with, Nicholas, Christian and Nathan Lancianese and Danielle, Jonathon, and Joseph Boyatt; a sister, Janice Worley; and several nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19, private funeral services will be held at Anchor Baptist Church, 3601 Winthrop Dr., Lexington, KY 40503 by Dr. Carl Peters and may be viewed on Facebook Live at 2:00pm, Friday, November 20 at www.Facebook.com/AnchorLexington or at a later time on the church's website, www.anchorbaptistchurch.org. Entombment will take place in Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Anchor Baptist Church Building Fund or Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1733 Harrodsburg Rd., Lexington, KY 40504. Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. handling arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home - Harrodsburg Road
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lexington Herald-Leader

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved