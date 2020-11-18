Richard G. Boyatt, Jr.
November 17, 2020
Lexington, Kentucky - BOYATT, Jr., Richard G., 86, husband of 59 years to Iva Dean Wright Boyatt, died Nov. 17, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. Born June 14, 1934 in Stearns, KY, he was the son of the late Richard G. Boyatt, Sr. and Hattie Lee White Boyatt. Mr. Boyatt was a U.S. Army veteran, a mechanical engineer of 30 years with IBM, a Kentucky Colonel and a member and Deacon of Anchor Baptist Church. In retirement Dick enjoyed golf, fishing, woodworking, UK football & basketball, and traveling. Other survivors include a daughter, Kristi Boyatt (Dino) Lancianese; a son, Rick (Laura Lee) Boyatt; six grandchildren that he loved spending time with, Nicholas, Christian and Nathan Lancianese and Danielle, Jonathon, and Joseph Boyatt; a sister, Janice Worley; and several nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19, private funeral services will be held at Anchor Baptist Church, 3601 Winthrop Dr., Lexington, KY 40503 by Dr. Carl Peters and may be viewed on Facebook Live at 2:00pm, Friday, November 20 at www.Facebook.com/AnchorLexington
or at a later time on the church's website, www.anchorbaptistchurch.org
. Entombment will take place in Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Anchor Baptist Church Building Fund or Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1733 Harrodsburg Rd., Lexington, KY 40504. Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. handling arrangements.