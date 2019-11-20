|
Richard Eugene Hall Jr., 55, husband of Kathy Bray Hall passed away Friday, November 15, 2019 in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born on November 23, 1963 in Frankfort, Indiana to the late Richard Sr. and Frances Hall. Richard is survived by six sons Rex Hall, Richard (Rick) Hall, Ricky Bray, Kaethan Bray, Acestin Raleigh and Brayson Raleigh, Five daughters Randi Chapman, Shannon Hall, Amy Wilhite, Susie Bray and StayLynn Raleigh, one brother Randy Hall, two sisters Rhonda Truax and Rita Harness, 14 grandchildren and a host of great grandchildren. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by one grandchild. Funeral service will be conducted at 12 noon Friday, November 22, 2019 at Betts & West Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Maple Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4-8 PM Thursday at the funeral home. www.bettsandwestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 20, 2019