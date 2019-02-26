|
Richard Hillard Krusinski, age 89, passed away on February 21, 2019 in Lexington, KY. Richard was born May 3,1929 in Chicago, IL to the late Jack and Helen Rezeno Krusiniski Butzen. Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Raymond and sister in law. Richard leaves behind his wife of 69 years, Lolita Kotarek Krusinski; son David (Eda Kacki) Krusinski; daughter Jane (Dale) Dvorak of Waco, TX, and daughter Gail (Hal) Harned of Lexington, KY; 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be at 12:00pm followed by mass at St. Luke's Catholic Church in Nicholasville, KY on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 1:00 PM with burial immediately following at Camp Nelson National Cemetery in Nicholasville, KY at 2:30 PM. The family has requested in lieu of flowers please make contributions in memory of Richard Hillard Krusinski to the s Project or the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 26, 2019