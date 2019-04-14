Resources More Obituaries for Richard Getty Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Richard Livingston Getty

GETTY Richard Livingston Getty - September 17, 1990 - April 5, 2019. It is hard to capture the essence of a soul as beautiful as Richard Livingston Getty in an obituary. But if we were to try, we would say that from day one- Monday, September 17th, 1990- Livingston had a zest and love for life that was unparalleled. He would take that which he had been given on each day,and look for a way to experience it to its fullest. He was a dynamo in every possible way, and we love him fiercely for it. Livingston was born and raised in Lexington, KY. At school, Livingston excelled in all subjects, but was particularly gifted in science and mathematics. He was a member of the academic team at Cassidy Elementary and Morton Middle School where he competed in Quick-Recall. In high school, Livingston continued to excel academically and took a particular interest in chemistry, where he notoriously aced "the hardest test Ms. Minor had ever written" with a perfect score. Livingston also played lacrosse and football, as well as swimming and diving for both Spindletop Hall and Henry Clay High School before he graduated in 2009. He later attended college at Georgia State University and was active in the student government association. Additionally, he was a certified Princeton Review organic chemistry tutor for students preparing to take the MCAT exam in 2017. He graduated in 2018 from the J. Mack Robinson College of Business summa cum laude, with a 4.0 in finance and math. Livingston had many jobs during his life, and he handled each job with great pride. He currently was employed as a Capital Markets Operations Specialist at SunTrust Bank in Atlanta, Georgia. Livingston passed away far too soon after a long and courageous battle with addiction. He had been sober for most of his last five years. His family loves him so much, and felt confident he would maintain sobriety eventually. Livingston was a kind and generous soul who would do absolutely anything for anyone. He cherished those around him, and never hesitated to remind them of how much he unconditionally loved them. He had the brain of Einstein and loved to problem solve. More than anything, Livingston was a brave person. He lived with one of the most terrifying diseases one could suffer, addiction. However, he did not want to be remembered for his disease, but rather for his loving personality, goals, and dreams. Of these many dreams, one was to someday put a refueling station in space. He dreamed of resolving homelessness, and had started a non-profit organization a few years prior. He had many hobbies and interests, including rebuilding his Datsun, cooking, gardening, and gathering knowledge in all areas of life. Livingston is survived by his parents Richard and Mary Ann Getty, his siblings, Sarah, Liz, Clay (Megan), Stuart (Nora), his nephews, Finn and Sawyer and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. He also is survived by the love of his life, Julia Dashtamirova, and his precious kitties, Arden and Reilly. Livingston, we will miss you more than words can express. There will never be anyone else like you, and your spirit will live on forever through our love for you and all of the lives you touched. We feel so blessed to have had you in our lives, even though you were taken too soon. We are devastated and wish you could have had the time here that you deserve. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Milward Funeral Home on Broadway. A memorial service will be held on Good Friday, April 19th, at noon at Spindletop Hall, with a reception following. A private burial will be in Hodgenville, KY on Saturday, April 20th. Donations can be made to the Hope Center, Voices of Hope, or any other charity. Please reach out to someone in need. www.milwardfuneral.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 14, 2019