MATTMILLER Richard Melvin Sr., 89, passed away peacefully on Oct. 9, 2019. He was born in Louisville, KY on May 12, 1930 to the late August and Ella Mae Mattmiller. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mary Franz Mattmiller. He was the proud father of 5 children; Richard (Karol Ann) Mattmiller, Michael (Carol) Mattmiller, Kenneth (Leslie) Mattmiller, John Mattmiller and Joan Mattmiller Jones. He was also a very grateful and loving grandfather to 12 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. The family will receive visitors from 10-noon, Mon., Oct. 14, 2019 at Milward's Southland location, with burial following at Calvary Cemetery. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 13, 2019