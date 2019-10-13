Home

POWERED BY

Services
Milward Funeral Directors
391 Southland Dr.
Lexington, KY 40503
(859) 276-1415
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Milward Funeral Directors
391 Southland Dr.
Lexington, KY 40503
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Mattmiller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Melvin Mattmiller Sr.


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Melvin Mattmiller Sr. Obituary
MATTMILLER Richard Melvin Sr., 89, passed away peacefully on Oct. 9, 2019. He was born in Louisville, KY on May 12, 1930 to the late August and Ella Mae Mattmiller. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mary Franz Mattmiller. He was the proud father of 5 children; Richard (Karol Ann) Mattmiller, Michael (Carol) Mattmiller, Kenneth (Leslie) Mattmiller, John Mattmiller and Joan Mattmiller Jones. He was also a very grateful and loving grandfather to 12 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. The family will receive visitors from 10-noon, Mon., Oct. 14, 2019 at Milward's Southland location, with burial following at Calvary Cemetery. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Milward Funeral Directors
Download Now