Richard Milich

June 26, 1949 - November 7, 2020

Lexington, Kentucky - Richard (Rich) Milich, 71, died on November 7th, 2020 at home in Lexington, KY. He was born, along with his twin brother Henry, on June 26, 1949 to Helen and Lester Milich in New York City and grew up in New Jersey. He is survived by his brother Henry and proceeded in death by his brother Robert. His sister-in-law Katherine, nephews Stephen and Matthew, and grand-nephew William and grand-niece Sophia also survive.

Rich received his undergraduate degree from Columbia University in 1971 and a Ph.D. in clinical psychology From Washington University in 1976. From 1985 until his retirement in 2018, Rich was a Professor of clinical psychology in the University of Kentucky Department of Psychology. He was one of the country's leading experts in ADHD. Rich was best known as a beloved mentor of both undergraduate and graduate students.

Rich played on the men's soccer team at Columbia University. When he moved to Iowa, he became involved in community theater. He had the lead role in the comedy "Not Now Darling", and audiences were so amused that additional shows were added. Although Rich gave up performing in the theater when he moved to Lexington, he continued to play recreational soccer and was committed to supporting the arts. Rich also loved to travel.

Rich survived lymphoma and went on to volunteer with the Markey Cancer Center Patient Advisory Board and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's Light the Night. Rich was an appreciated supporter of GreenHouse 17 and the Department of Psychology at the University of Kentucky.

Rich's legacy is felt every day in the contributions of his students as researchers, clinicians, and now mentors themselves at universities around the country. He will be missed by so many.

A memorial will be held at a later date. Donations in Rich's memory may be made to GreenHouse 17 or his research fund in the Department of Psychology.





