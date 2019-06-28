|
|
|
Richard “Rick” Moore, 63, widower of Alice Faye Moore died Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born in Connersville, Indiana on September 25, 1955 to the late Garnie Moore and Eunice Moore Anderson. Rick was an avid University of Kentucky fan and retired from Triple D. Communications after 31 years of service. Survivors include his son, Travis Moore and two daughters, Sharon Reed and Stacie Moore, brother, Ed Moore and sisters, Mary McLean and Vicky Gregory, and three grandchildren, Parker Richard Moore, Hannah Ashton Stappe and Caleb Mitchell Reed. He was preceded in death by a sister, Loretta “Blondie” Miller. Funeral services will be 1:00 PM, Monday, July 1, 2019 at Betts & West Funeral Home. Visitation will be 10:00 AM until time of service Monday, at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery. Bearer will be Danny White, Will Lewis, Steve McLean and Zachary Brantley. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 28, 2019