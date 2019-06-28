Home

POWERED BY

Services
Betts & West Funeral Home
404 North Main Street
Nicholasville, KY 40356
(859) 885-4173
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Betts & West Funeral Home
404 North Main Street
Nicholasville, KY 40356
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Betts & West Funeral Home
404 North Main Street
Nicholasville, KY 40356
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Moore


1955 - 2019
Send Flowers
Richard Moore Obituary
Richard “Rick” Moore, 63, widower of Alice Faye Moore died Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born in Connersville, Indiana on September 25, 1955 to the late Garnie Moore and Eunice Moore Anderson. Rick was an avid University of Kentucky fan and retired from Triple D. Communications after 31 years of service. Survivors include his son, Travis Moore and two daughters, Sharon Reed and Stacie Moore, brother, Ed Moore and sisters, Mary McLean and Vicky Gregory, and three grandchildren, Parker Richard Moore, Hannah Ashton Stappe and Caleb Mitchell Reed. He was preceded in death by a sister, Loretta “Blondie” Miller. Funeral services will be 1:00 PM, Monday, July 1, 2019 at Betts & West Funeral Home. Visitation will be 10:00 AM until time of service Monday, at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery. Bearer will be Danny White, Will Lewis, Steve McLean and Zachary Brantley. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.