Richard Quesenberry, 64, of Louisa, KY went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 21, 2020 at his home. Richard was born April 24, 1956 in Pike County, KY to the late Robertson Taylor and Roberta Lou (Helton) Quesenberry. In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his brother Robert "Bobby" Quesenberry. Survivors include his sisters Rose Johnson, Zora Wilks and Bernadine Harmon. A private memorial service will be held by the family at a later date. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mr. Quesenberry and his family.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sep. 23, 2020.
