Richard "Dick" Raymond Snowden Jr., 96, husband of Joy, passed away at Marcum-Wallace Memorial Hospital Monday, after a short illness. Mr. Snowden was a native of Estill County, the son of the late Dr. Richard R. Snowden and Hazel Bicknell Snowden. Mr. Snowden was a United States Naval veteran, serving in WWII from 1943-1946 at Pearl Harbor. He also served during the Korean War in 1951. Mr. Snowden received his undergraduate degree from Centre College where he was a member of Phi Delta Theta. He then received his master's degree from Eastern Kentucky University. He was a retired investigator for the Kentucky Department of Health and later, the Kentucky Attorney General's office. He enjoyed golf and was a member of the Estill County Golf Club. He was a member of the Ravenna Christian Church. He was also a member of the Kentucky Colonel Commission. Survivors other than his wife of 68 years, Joy, include his three sons, Richard (Francie), Gregory Scott (Michelle), and Martin Bicknell (Margaret) Snowden, all of Irvine, KY; three granddaughters, Erin Snowden, Sara Snowden, and Olivia Snowden; and one brother, Hiram D. Snowden of Louisville. Also surviving are several nephews. Services will be held at 12:00 PM Thursday, August 15, at Ravenna Christian Church with Bro. Jim Baughman, and Bro. Tony White officiating. Burial will follow in the Berea Cemetery with full military honors. Friends may call after 10:00 AM Thursday at the church, until service time. Pallbearers will be Carl Snowden, Roger McGee, Carl Barnes, Greg Horn, Tim Hall, and Brit Thompson. Honorary pallbearers will be Mark Honchell, Larry Honchell, Johnny Virag, Dr. Miles Snowden, Scott Snowden, Rick Ginter, and Michael Woolery.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 14, 2019